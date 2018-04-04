CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Fitness, Local TV, Vanessa Murdock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some gyms are turning to technology to transform traditional workouts and help athletes make the most of their training time.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock explored how percussive therapy works.

There’s the TheraGun, which sounds like a coffee grinder and looks like a power tool, and the Raptor. Both are handheld percussive therapy tools. Each is unique, but they both provide a deep tissue massage on steroids, vibrating your muscles into submission.

Some professional athletes use them courtside, and now some gyms do too, claiming they improve performance.

“Get up feeling renewed, re-energized,” Patrick Walsh, master trainer at Crunch on 59 Street, told Murdock.

Walsh said Crunch recently started using the Raptor as part of its new relax and recover program.

“Now, we’re able to have our clients go the distance without feeling that mileage of their movement,” he said.

He said it takes the place of foam rollers and lacrosse balls to work out the kinks. What takes 15 minutes to accomplish on the floor, the Raptor can do in 1 to 2, and the vibration allows pain receptors to take a backseat.

“The technology makes you feel a lot looser,” said Stephen Reich, who said it helps with mobility prior to workouts. “I get deeper into lunges and things like that, more efficient.”

Pierre Batraville, a personal trainer at S-10 in Tribeca, said he wants people focused on their workout. That’s why he uses the TheraGun throughout his sessions.

“I leave here feeling a little bit less tense,” said Jaimie Genatt, who said it can be painful but she loves it so much, she bought herself on.

Dr. David Putrino, director of rehabilitation innovation at Mount Sinai Health System, said the growing popularity of hard core workouts, like Crossfit, gave rise to these types of devices.

Murdock asked Dr. Putrino is the devices are safe.

“I think they’re safe to use if you follow the appropriate guidelines,” he said, adding you probably shouldn’t be using them on a regular basis. “You’re probably training too long, too hard or with poor technique.”

The TheraGun will set you back $600.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch