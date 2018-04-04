CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Local TV, New York Historical Society, Scott Rapoport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Fifty years ago, the man who dared to dream of racial equality was gunned down outside a motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

But Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s leadership for civil rights, through his fiery oration and non-violent resistance, brought generational change that carries on today.

“The way he took his pact was to make a difference and inspire others,” 17-year-old Nathalia Romulus told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport. 

On the 50th anniversary of his death, 25 African-American high school and college students from New York City experienced his memory and spirit through an exhibition at the New York Historical Society on the Upper West Side. It was brought here by the New York Coalition of 100 Black Women.

“In this day and age, we still face a lot of racism. I believe, because of him, we can overcome these things,” 17-year-old Beatrice Igboekwe said.

PHOTOS: MLK Assassination 50th Anniversary

On display were powerful, historic images of the reverend as he carried on his crusade for social justice.

“It’s surprising and kind of overwhelming,” said 17-year-old Charmaine Washington.

“He shows how strong African Americans are and that we can push through anything,” 16-year-old Janae Facey said. “He means hope and racial determination to follow your dreams and make a change in the world.”

Also on display was one of five bronze busts of King by African-American sculptor Charles Alston, commissioned by the Community Church of New York.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch