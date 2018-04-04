NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Long Island.

It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on the Nassau Expressway near Burnside Avenue in North Lawrence.

At least five vehicles were involved in the crash and one car burned. Multiple injuries have been reported.

Nassau Expressway is closed in both directions from Burnside Avenue to Bay Boulevard.

Nassau County police are handling the scene with assistance from the NYPD. The cause of the crash is under investigation.