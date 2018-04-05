By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

Skies are clear but temps are cold. So very cold that we have wind chills back in play.

Temps are starting off in the 20s & 30s but it will feel even colder. The silver lining is at least we’re dry.

Sun shines bright and temps stay cool topping off around 48°. Friday brings another round of precip, and yes we can start off as snow.

Not much, really just flakes in the air with a no accumulation except for some of the colder surfaces.

We are watching another chance of snow come Saturday. This chance is more formidable with accumulation likey south of the city.

Have a great day!

– G