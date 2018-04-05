By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Skies are clear but temps are cold. So very cold that we have wind chills back in play.
Temps are starting off in the 20s & 30s but it will feel even colder. The silver lining is at least we’re dry.
Sun shines bright and temps stay cool topping off around 48°. Friday brings another round of precip, and yes we can start off as snow.
Not much, really just flakes in the air with a no accumulation except for some of the colder surfaces.
We are watching another chance of snow come Saturday. This chance is more formidable with accumulation likey south of the city.
Have a great day!
– G