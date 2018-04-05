NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City held its first ever “beeping” egg hunt Thursday.

As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported, 7-year-old Millie Linares, of Manhattan, couldn’t see the eggs, but for the first time, that didn’t stop her from participating in a holiday egg hunt.

“She is able to hear the beep, then she’s able to run. It’s exciting for me and her,” her mom, Ana Linares, told Rozner.

The egg-citement was a treat for some 50 visually impaired kids and adults, who joined hundreds on the lawn of the Commons Cafe in the Bloomfield section of Staten Island.

Brothers Michael and Johnny Amoroso, who are wheelchair-bound and blind, took part too.

“They loved it. Their sense of hearing is excellent,” their mom, Dawn Amoroso, said.

So did Kim Calvo and her 8-year-old daughter, Lauren, who only did egg hunts at home before.

“I kept telling her, ‘just listen, just listen,’” she said.

“You’re using your ears,” Lauren added.

Holly Bonner, who is blind, started organizing the event six months ago with the nonprofit City Access New York. The response, she said, was overwhelming.

“They came from as far away as Cape May, New Jersey and Ocean County; we even had one family from Connecticut,” said Bonner. “To see those kids who never been in an egg, it could move you to tears, it really could.”

Bonner recruited the New York Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to make the eggs. They set up multiple hunts and helped participants exchange the beeping eggs for chocolate.

“I was very happy to see that all these kids can come out and experience it,” ATF special agent Eric Dornbusch told Rozner.

“I think they’re having as much fun as the kids are, and it’s a great opportunity for them to step away from their very serious type of work,” said ATF special agent in charge Ashan Benedict.

The ATF said it plans to come back again and host the hunt next year.