CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Lisa Rozner, Local TV, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City held its first ever “beeping” egg hunt Thursday.

As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported, 7-year-old Millie Linares, of Manhattan, couldn’t see the eggs, but for the first time, that didn’t stop her from participating in a holiday egg hunt.

“She is able to hear the beep, then she’s able to run. It’s exciting for me and her,” her mom, Ana Linares, told Rozner.

The egg-citement was a treat for some 50 visually impaired kids and adults, who joined hundreds on the lawn of the Commons Cafe in the Bloomfield section of Staten Island.

Brothers Michael and Johnny Amoroso, who are wheelchair-bound and blind, took part too.

“They loved it. Their sense of hearing is excellent,” their mom, Dawn Amoroso, said.

More: ATF Helps Staten Island Mom Organize Beeping Egg Hunt For Visually Impaired Kids

So did Kim Calvo and her 8-year-old daughter, Lauren, who only did egg hunts at home before.

“I kept telling her, ‘just listen, just listen,’” she said.

“You’re using your ears,” Lauren added.

Holly Bonner, who is blind, started organizing the event six months ago with the nonprofit City Access New York. The response, she said, was overwhelming.

“They came from as far away as Cape May, New Jersey and Ocean County; we even had one family from Connecticut,” said Bonner. “To see those kids who never been in an egg, it could move you to tears, it really could.”

Bonner recruited the New York Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to make the eggs. They set up multiple hunts and helped participants exchange the beeping eggs for chocolate.

“I was very happy to see that all these kids can come out and experience it,” ATF special agent Eric Dornbusch told Rozner.

“I think they’re having as much fun as the kids are, and it’s a great opportunity for them to step away from their very serious type of work,” said ATF special agent in charge Ashan Benedict.

The ATF said it plans to come back again and host the hunt next year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch