CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Artificial Intelligence, Chris Melore, Drones, Google, Local TV, Military, Pentagon, Talkers

(CBS Local) — Over 3,000 employees at Google have signed an open letter to the company’s leadership urging them to drop out of the Pentagon’s project to equip drones with artificial intelligence.

The letter, published by the New York Times, asks Google CEO Sundar Pichai to cancel “Project Maven” and adopt a strict policy of refusing to build warfare technology. “We believe that Google should not be in the business of war,” the letter states. “This plan will irreparably damage Google’s brand… Amid growing fears of biased and weaponized AI, Google is already struggling to keep the public’s trust.”

According to company employees, Project Maven is a specialized AI surveillance system that uses “Wide Area Motion Imagery” data captured by military drones to find and track objects for the Department of Defense (DoD).

“Maven is a well publicized DoD project and Google is working on one part of it – specifically scoped to be for non-offensive purposes,” a Google spokesperson wrote in a statement, obtained by Market Watch. “We’re actively engaged across the company in a comprehensive discussion of this important topic… as we continue to develop our policies around the development and use of our machine learning technologies.”

A New York Times report on the employee protest states that Google is expected to compete for a multi-billion-dollar contract which will provide cloud services for the DoD. The Pentagon says Project Maven will cost less than $70 million to implement in its first year.

The letter to Mr. Pichai does not indicate if the employees, which reportedly include dozens of Google’s senior engineers, will refuse to work on military-funded projects moving forward.

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch