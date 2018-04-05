CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Two Families Are Indebted To Tom Logue, A Man Whose Timing Literally Couldn't Be Better
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Beach Island, Meg Baker, Tom Logue

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — You might say it’s an amazing case of deja vu. A New Jersey postal worker has saved someone’s life, again.

Tom Logue certainly has a knack for being in the right place at the right time.

But it’s his outlook on his job that might show the postman’s true superhero powers, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Thursday.

They are not just mailboxes to Logue. Each one represents a person, someone he has connected with over the course of his 31 years as a mail carrier on LBI.

“I got a great route. I know everybody on my route. I know their habits. I know what they do, I know where they go,” Logue said.

lettercarrieraward Hero Mailman Strikes Again, Saves Man In Distress On LBI

Tom Logue (left) at the 2012 National Heroes event. (credit: National Association of Letter Carriers)

Logue is so in-tune with the quiet Loveladies township, he noticed something was off at the home of an 86-year-old man on Pompano Drive.

“The mail was piling up in there for two days and that is very unlike him,” Logue said.

So he knocked on the door. There was no answer. He walked around back.

“I got closer and closer. And as I got closer I could see him laying on the floor in there, and that’s why I instantly called 911,” Logue said.

Police said Logue saved the man’s life.

“And when he goes up and down the streets, if he sees something doesn’t look right, or seems different than normally, he calls police,” said Harvey Cedars Chief of Police Robert Burnaford.

This wasn’t Logue’s first rescue. Six years ago, he spotted a boy caught in a rip current.

“I saw waves come over him — and I don’t think anyone seen him but me — and then when he went under he never came back up again. So I went over there and got him, and then we struggled to get back,” Logue said.

Tom Pasquale said he has learned a lot from the veteran mailman.

“(He’s a) great guy. He’s funny. He is always helping me out,” Pasquale said.

The rescued man prefers to remain unidentified. Logue said he did receive a letter from his niece.

“‘Dear Tom, I can’t express my gratitude for finding Bill. He would have died alone and scared if it wasn’t for you. You saved his life and we will pray you receive a special blessing from God for your good deed,'” Logue said, reading the letter.

Logue said he was blessed to be at the right place at the right time for these two incidents.

We are happy to report the 86-year-old man Logue saved is recovering well.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch