LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — You might say it’s an amazing case of deja vu. A New Jersey postal worker has saved someone’s life, again.

Tom Logue certainly has a knack for being in the right place at the right time.

But it’s his outlook on his job that might show the postman’s true superhero powers, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Thursday.

They are not just mailboxes to Logue. Each one represents a person, someone he has connected with over the course of his 31 years as a mail carrier on LBI.

“I got a great route. I know everybody on my route. I know their habits. I know what they do, I know where they go,” Logue said.

Logue is so in-tune with the quiet Loveladies township, he noticed something was off at the home of an 86-year-old man on Pompano Drive.

“The mail was piling up in there for two days and that is very unlike him,” Logue said.

So he knocked on the door. There was no answer. He walked around back.

“I got closer and closer. And as I got closer I could see him laying on the floor in there, and that’s why I instantly called 911,” Logue said.

Police said Logue saved the man’s life.

“And when he goes up and down the streets, if he sees something doesn’t look right, or seems different than normally, he calls police,” said Harvey Cedars Chief of Police Robert Burnaford.

This wasn’t Logue’s first rescue. Six years ago, he spotted a boy caught in a rip current.

“I saw waves come over him — and I don’t think anyone seen him but me — and then when he went under he never came back up again. So I went over there and got him, and then we struggled to get back,” Logue said.

Tom Pasquale said he has learned a lot from the veteran mailman.

“(He’s a) great guy. He’s funny. He is always helping me out,” Pasquale said.

The rescued man prefers to remain unidentified. Logue said he did receive a letter from his niece.

“‘Dear Tom, I can’t express my gratitude for finding Bill. He would have died alone and scared if it wasn’t for you. You saved his life and we will pray you receive a special blessing from God for your good deed,'” Logue said, reading the letter.

Logue said he was blessed to be at the right place at the right time for these two incidents.

We are happy to report the 86-year-old man Logue saved is recovering well.