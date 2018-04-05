LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two women have been charged after police say they stole a 75-year-old Navy veteran’s walker from outside a bakery in Lindenhurst.

It happened outside the Black Forest Bakery on North Wellwood Avenue around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said surveillance video from the bakery captured the theft. In the video, police said both women can be seen coming up to the walker on the sidewalk and then taking off with it.

The Navy veteran was inside the bakery at the time.

Workers from the store uploaded the images onto social media. People circulated the video on social media and some of the posts now have more than 50,000 views on Facebook, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.

Police said the women were later identified as 22-year-old Monica Newcombe and 42-year-old Heather Lauro. They said Newcombe was arrested at a home Wednesday evening and said Lauro turned herself in to police.

The walker was returned to the man.

The two women have been charged with petit larceny and received desk appearance tickets. They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.