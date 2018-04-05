CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Alice Gainer, China, Donald Trump, Immigration, Local TV, Tariffs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump addressed a tax reform roundtable Thursday in West Virginia, where he spoke about the tariff threats back-and-forth with China and the U.S.-Mexico border.

The president first tossed his prepared remarks and said, “to hell with them.” He then discussed his tax overhaul and quite a few other topics. 

As for his proposed tariffs on China, he called President Xi Jinping a “friend.”

“He’s a friend of mine and I’m a friend of his and I like him a lot, but he’s representing China and I’m representing the United States of America, and it was time that we did something,” he said.

Trump’s national economic advisor Larry Kudlow said again Thursday no tariffs have been enacted yet, though.

“Give us some time to play this out and I might say not only in consultation with China, obviously, but in consultation with the ag(riculture) community, in consultation with the manufacturing community, the auto – you see, this is all part of the fairly delicate, broad-based negotiation. But it’s long overdue, that’s all I’m saying,” he said. “We could fix this thing, this could have a great ending.”

As for the U.S.-Mexico border, the president said, “we’re working out systems now and we’ve called out the National Guard.”

But the Trump administration has been mum on exact details.

“We’re going to send as many troops as we need to get the mission done,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said.

Asked about specific numbers, she replied, “no numbers.”

When Presidents Bush and Obama were in office and ordered troops to the border, they announced exactly how many and how long the deployment would last, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

The White House says it’s working with governors from border states to figure out exactly how many will be sent.

Once there, federal law prohibits U.S. military from acting as law enforcement, so they will not be able to arrest people illegally crossing the border, Gainer reported.

“The National Guard’s efforts will include aviation, engineering, surveillance, communications, vehicle maintenance and logistical support,” Pentagon spokesperson Dana White said.

As for embattled EPA Chief Scott Pruitt, the president was asked before he boarded Air Force 1 if he still has confidence in Pruitt. He said, “I do.”

Pruitt faces numerous ethics questions surrounding lobbyists.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch