NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for two suspects who police say are wanted in a robbery spree across Brooklyn and Queens.

Police say the men are behind at least four robberies.

The first happened back on March 31 at a gas station on New Utrecht Avenue in Brooklyn. Police said the men went behind the counter, removed the register with about $600 and fled.

The next day on April 1, police said the two walked into a gas station on Bath Avenue in Brooklyn, went behind the counter and pulled out a knife, pushing a 26-year-old man against the wall. Police said they then took $700 and packs of cigarettes before fleeing.

Then on April 2, police said they went behind the counter at a grocery store on 31st Street in Queens and threatened a 56-year-old man. They then took $300 and fled in a white vehicle, according to investigators.

The most recent incident happened on April 3 at another gas station on Bay Parkway in Brooklyn. This time, police said the men went behind the counter and punched a 37-year-old man in the head and shoulder.

They then removed the register, which had $600, and packs of cigarettes before fleeing in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

