NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street Friday in Corona, Queens.

The child was in a crosswalk when he was hit shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of 37th Avenue and 101st Street.

Surveillance video shows a black SUV make a left turn, run over the boy, and then driving off without stopping, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

The child was rushed to Elmhurt Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his legs.

People who live in the area told Duddridge they can’t believe no one came running to help the boy.

“He don’t stop, he’s supposed to stop and check what happened with the children, and he left,” Alexandra Andrade said.

“That’s the world we live in now. That’s the problem, nobody help nobody,” said Nelly Cabrera. “It’s very sad. Supposed to stop, call an ambulance, do something.”

Some residents said they saw the SUV take off and believe it had New Jersey license plates.