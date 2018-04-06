ISLANDIA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A guest at a Long Island casino hotel has been arrested on a weapons possession charge after police said he left a semi-automatic rifle in a room but apparently didn’t intend to cause any harm.
Raymond Hansen faced arraignment Friday, with bail set at $100,000 cash, $250,000 bond.
It isn’t immediately clear whether the 25-year-old has an attorney who can comment on the charge. Earlier on Friday, the Associated Press reported there was no answer at a possible phone number for Hansen’s East Patchogue home.
Suffolk County police say a manager at Jake’s 58 Casino and Hotel went into the room Thursday night to check out a report of a barking dog and saw the gun on the floor, with no one there. Hansen returned to find police in the room.
The Islandia hotel remains open. Its corporate parent is referring questions to police.
Did he even have a dog in his room? If not he needs to file suit against everybody for burglary, larceny, harassment and anything else he can come up with. This nazi state is out of control.
So what’s he being charged with and why??? This garbage is beyond ridiculous.