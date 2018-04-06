TRENTON (CBSNewYork) – Health officials in New Jersey are investigating roughly six cases of E. coli statewide that may be linked to a restaurant chain.

Officials did not name the restaurant chain that may be associated with the incidents.

The incidents took place in four counties, Department of Health officials said.

“We are working with the FDA and the CDC,” the Department of Health said in a statement. “The state lab is conducting tests to see if the strain of E Coli bacteria (there are many) match.”

Tracking down the source of the E. coli can be tricky because each person has to recount where they’ve eaten prior to getting ill.

“Individuals could have eaten a number of meals in a number of places before getting sick. They could have eaten at several restaurants, at home or eaten food purchased at a supermarket. Sometimes the source of the food that made people sick is never determined,” officials said.