NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Pasta is good for you now?

It’s a controversial carb, but a new study says pasta can help you lose weight.

Researchers at a Toronto hospital studied 2,500 people who ate pasta instead of other carbs in a healthy, low glycemic index diet.

They found that pasta did not cause weight gain or an increase in body fat.

Instead, participants showed a small weight loss.

Their conclusion: Pasta can be part of a healthy diet.

But beware: The study did not include sauce, or any other pasta toppings.

