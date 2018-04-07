By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Clouds will rule today, but we’ll get some brightening this afternoon with breaks of sun. The scattered rain/snow showers from this morning have ended. Temps won’t get out of the 40s, a big drop from yesterday!

A storm system stays offshore overnight, only throwing some clouds our way. It’ll be colder with temps dropping to near freezing in the city and 20s in the suburbs.

Sunday is a much brighter day, but still chilly with similar temps. So are there any signs of spring? Not over the next few days, but we will approach the 60s again by late next week.

Have a great weekend!