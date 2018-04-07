NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three suspects accused in a violent robbery in Brooklyn.

Investigators say a 19-year-old man was punched before being robbed of his backpack and jacket on March 18th.

It happened near the corner of West 11th Street and Avenue X in Gravesend.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a white SUV. The victim was left with multiple injuries to the face but refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.