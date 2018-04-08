CBS 2Credit:CBS 2 Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Amazing Kreskin has been amazing friends since the third grade and being paid to perform since he was 13.

He did the Johnny Carson Show 88 times, the Mike Douglas Show 118 times, and almost every other show at least once. Beyond the airwaves, he’s traveled the world to cast his special spell.

“The airline industry announced last year that I’ve flown a little over three and a half million miles,” he said.

Ironically, the Jersey boy has never been on Broadway, or even off-Broadway. That all changes this week, when he comes to the Lion Theater for a limited run.

But what is a Kreskin show really like? CBS2’s John Elliott stopped by the late night TV legend’s home for a visit and some answers.

“I am not a psychic, I am a mentalist,” he said. “I read through patterns. I have to be in tune with them and they need to concentrate. I need to create a rapport.”

It isn’t a magic show, and there isn’t a band or any dancers. In fact, Kreskin doesn’t have any equipment on stage at all.

“I have no special assistants,” he said. “The equipment of my performance are those human beings in the audience.”

But, he stresses, it’s most definitely NOT hypnosis.

“I’ve dedicated my life to showing hypnosis does not exist,” Kreskin said. “There’s no such thing. The person responding to suggestion has the brainwave pattern of a person totally wide awake.”

The most important thing to remember is that the only tool the Montclair native uses is his brain.

“To anyone who can prove I’ve ever used paid secret assistants, confederates, or electronic devices, I will pay one million dollars,” he affirmed.

