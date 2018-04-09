NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation was underway late Monday after police say a person discovered human remains inside a park in Brooklyn.

Police sources tell CBS2 a woman walking her dog stumbled upon what appeared to be a human torso around 6:30 pm inside Canarsie Park.

She went home and called police before meeting officers back at the park to escort them to the body, according to police sources.

The remains were discovered naked, face down, and without arms or legs roughly 15 feet off the footpath in a wooded area, according to police sources.

Sources say the victim is believed to be African American, and the limbs appear to have been removed by cutting.

The city’s Medical Examiner will work to determine the cause of death and attempt to identify the woman while police search the area for additional limbs.