MIAMI (AP) — Noah Syndergaard allowed one earned run in six innings and the New York Mets won their sixth consecutive game by beating the Miami Marlins 4-2 Monday night to match the best start in team history.

The winning streak is the Mets’ longest since September 2016, and they improved to 8-1.

Jeurys Familia escaped a jam to pitch a scoreless ninth and earn his fifth save, most in the majors. He gave up a single and double before striking out Miguel Rojas and Starlin Castro for the victory.

The announced crowd of 7,003 — most of them rooting for the Mets — was by far the smallest in the seven-season history of Marlins Park. The Marlins now announce attendance based on only tickets sold, a change from the previous ownership regime.

Syndergaard (2-0) had less than his best stuff but stranded four runners in scoring position. Four relievers combined to shut out Miami over the final three innings, lowering the team ERA to 2.25.

The Mets arrived in Miami at 5 a.m. after completing their first three-game sweep of Washington since September 2015. But they were unfazed by any lack of sleep, jumping to a 3-0 lead after three innings.

Adrian Gonzalez and Jay Bruce each had an RBI single off Marlins ace Jose Urena (0-2), who allowed three runs in five innings.

Two of the Mets’ runs resulted from defensive lapses. In the third inning, Miami catcher Bryan Holaday failed to catch a routine pop foul hit by Bruce, who then delivered a two-out RBI single. A wild throw by first baseman Justin Bour in the seventh led to an unearned run, which came home on Amed Rosario’s RBI single.

New York’s defense gave up a run in the fifth. Shortstop Rosario misplayed Brian Anderson’s leadoff grounder for an error. Syndergaard then gave up consecutive walks — doubling his season total — and a two-out RBI single by Derek Dietrich.

Anderson’s hit a run-scoring double off Syndergaard in the sixth. But Miami went 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position, stranded 10, hit into a double play and lost a runner on the bases.

The game was the first this year between the NL East rivals. The Mets went 7-12 against the Marlins last year.

FISH BEAT

Syndergaard allowed five hits, walked two and struck out five. He improved to 4-0 in six starts against the Marlins with an ERA of 1.62, 47 strikeouts and four walks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: C J.T. Realmuto (back) is close to beginning a rehab assignment. … RHP Dan Straily (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon. … LHP Wei-Yin Chen (left elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday in Jupiter and is then expected to advance to extended spring training. … 3B Martin Prado (hamstring) played three innings in extended spring training. … 1B-OF Garrett Cooper (wrist) will wear a cast for at least a week. … RHP Elieser Hernandez (tooth infection) has been temporarily sidelined from a rehab assignment because of a broken finger nail.

ROSTER MOVES

Marlins: RHP Dustin McGowan signed a minor league deal and will be assigned to Triple-A New Orleans. RHP Brian Ellington cleared waivers and was released.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom (2-0, 1.54) is scheduled to start Tuesday against LHP Caleb Smith (0-1, 4.32).

