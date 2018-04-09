HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — They took eight years to grow, but just a couple hours to steal.

Police are trying to figure out who pilfered roughly 100 trees from a nursery in Suffolk County, CBS2’s John Dias reported Monday.

At some point over the weekend, thieves broke through the fence at Cheap Sam’s in Holtsville and used a pick-up truck or another large vehicle to rob the establishment of $10,000 worth of trees, Dias reported. They left just four behind.

The owner told News 12 Long Island that “nothing like this has ever happened” in the store’s 30 years of operation.

