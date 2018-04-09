CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Cambridge Analytica, Facebook, Local TV, Mark Zuckerberg

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Facebook will begin telling users Monday whether their data may have been accessed by the consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

The 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.

Facebook says most of the affected users (more than 70 million) are in the U.S., though there are over a million each in the Philippines, Indonesia and the U.K.

In addition, all 2.2 billion Facebook users will receive a notice titled “Protecting Your Information” with a link to see what apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps. If they want, they can shut off apps individually or turn off third-party access to their apps completely.

Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie previously estimated that more than 50 million people were compromised by a personality quiz that collected data from users and their friends. Wylie said Sunday he suspects even more than 87 million people had their data harvested.

That Facebook app, called “This is Your Digital Life,” was a personality quiz created in 2014 by an academic researcher named Aleksander Kogan, who paid about 270,000 people to take it.

The app vacuumed up not just the data of the people who took it, but also — thanks to Facebook’s loose restrictions — data from their friends, too, including details that they hadn’t intended to share publicly.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook came up with the 87 million figure by calculating the maximum number of friends that users could have had while the app was collecting data. The company doesn’t have logs going back that far, he said, so it can’t know exactly how many people may have been affected.

Cambridge Analytica is a firm that worked with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. It says it received data from 30 million users but never used it in the 2016 campaign.

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy spoke about his concerns on CBS’ “Face The Nation” on Sunday.

“We do have two major problems we’ve discovered. One is the privacy issue and the other is the propagandist issue,” he said. “Facebook needs to talk with us frankly about how we can fix that.”

Meanwhile, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account.

In an email to USA Today, Wozniak said Facebook makes a lot of advertising money from personal details provided by users. He said the “profits are all based on the user’s info, but the users get none of the profits back.”

Wozniak said he’d rather pay for Facebook. He said “Apple makes money off of good products, not off of you.”

Zuckerberg will testify on Capitol Hill on Tuesday and Wednesday about the company’s ongoing data-privacy scandal and how it failed to guard against other abuses of its service.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

