Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, Syria, UN Security Council

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The U.N. Security Council is expected to convene Monday in New York for an emergency session following a suspected chemical attack in a Syrian rebel town on Saturday.

Meanwhile, both Russia and the Syrian military are blaming Israel for a missile attack on a Syrian air base.

Syria says five of the eight missiles were shot down, with three hitting part of the base, and initially said it suspected the U.S. of firing the missiles. The Pentagon had denied the charge.

A Syrian monitoring group says at least 14 people were killed.

Opposition activists and local rescuers insist at least 40 people were killed in the rebel-held town of Douma in the suspected chemical attack Saturday. Images from first responders show what they say is the result of the poison gas.

CBS News could not independently verify the videos or confirm whether a chemical attack took place. Syria and its allies have denied all responsibility.

President Donald Trump condemned the strike on Twitter and warned of serious consequences, writing in part: “President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay.”

“This is one of those issues on which every nation, all peoples have all agreed, and have agreed since World War II, is an unacceptable practice,” said Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert.

Some lawmakers have called for a forceful response.

“It’s a defining moment in his presidency because he has challenged Assad in the past not to use chemical weapons,” said Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“Last time this happened, the president did a targeted attack to take out some of the facilities. That may be an option that we should consider now,” said Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins.

Trump recently said U.S. troops would be leaving Syria “very soon.” In a statement, Sen. John McCain said it appeared the president’s words had emboldened the Assad regime.

On Monday, the president is expected to meet with his senior military leadership.

