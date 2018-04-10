YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — They only come out at night, but the rats who have taken up residence in the ruins of National Wholesale Liquidators have plans for their new neighborhood.

More than a year ago, a parking deck collapsed and dropped a forklift through the ceiling of National Wholesale Liquidators, reports CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

Web Extra: Watch Our Coverage From The Day Of The Collapse

The building near the Mall at Cross Country was left unusable, unstable and in danger of collapse, so it was abandoned – but lots of food was left inside.

Humans in the neighborhood behind the store say rats have been feasting on that food and are now looking for places to live, nest and breed in the surrounding area.

Neighbors have begun taking extreme steps, putting out industrial rat traps and filing drainage pipes and holes with metal wire mesh to stop the invasive vermin.

These residents can’t wait for the city and the owners of the building to get the demolition done, but the work could send more rats scurrying into their neighborhood.