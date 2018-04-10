CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Golf is a unique sport, in that the course is as much the opponent as the other players. Pros on the PGA Tour play the world’s most challenging golf courses week in and week out for much of the year. And each course tests those players in different ways.

But which golf course is the most challenging?

A few names stand out, possibly because they host some of the sport’s bigger events. Augusta makes players use every club in the bag. The scenic Pebble Beach presents lesser players with what might seem like impossibly small greens. Torrey Pines, a public course with long holes, forces golfers to contend with the elements. Pine Valley, often ranked among the world’s most difficult courses, rewards great shots and punishes poor ones.

Of course, many golfers will have their own answers, depending on their own experiences and how their skills map to a course’s features. In short, it depends.

We asked CBS Sports golf analysts and personalities Amanda Balionis, Dottie Pepper, Gary McCord, Ian Baker-Finch, Jim Nantz, and Peter Kostis which course they think most challenges top golfers. Check out the video above for their answers.

