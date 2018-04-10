AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — If Liuba Grechen Shirley is to realize her dream and run for Congress, she says she’s going to need a little help.

Grechen Shirley plans to take part in this summer’s Democratic primary, which will eventually produce a challenger to incumbent Long Island Republican Peter King. However, she’d first like the Federal Election Commission to render an opinion on whether she can use election funds to pay for her child care, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Tuesday.

An NYU scholar, global development expert, wife and mother of two, Grechen Shirley has raised $126,000 for her campaign. She’d like to use some of it on a babysitter as she campaigns for her primary showdown against DuWayne Gregory in the June 26 primary.

“To run for office is a full-time job with no salary,” she told McLogan. “I want to be able to use my campaign funds to pay for child care. It’s a first step to making sure we have working Americans and parents running for office.”

Gregory’s campaign called Grechen Shirley’s request a slippery slope.

“Ethics rules exist for serious reasons, and using campaign funds for personal expenses is a very slippery slope,” Gregory spokeswoman Daniele de Groot said in a statement. “There must be stark, bold lines when it comes to campaign and government funds.”

The FEC is expected to issue its opinion on the precedent-setting case within 60 days, CBS2’s McLogan reported.