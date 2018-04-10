CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Democrat Liuba Grechen Shirley Is Asking Federal Election Committee To Offer Opinion On Precedent-Setting Request
Filed Under:Jennifer McLogan, Liuba Grechen Shirley, Local TV

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — If Liuba Grechen Shirley is to realize her dream and run for Congress, she says she’s going to need a little help.

Grechen Shirley plans to take part in this summer’s Democratic primary, which will eventually produce a challenger to incumbent Long Island Republican Peter King. However, she’d first like the Federal Election Commission to render an opinion on whether she can use election funds to pay for her child care, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Tuesday.

An NYU scholar, global development expert, wife and mother of two, Grechen Shirley has raised $126,000 for her campaign. She’d like to use some of it on a babysitter as she campaigns for her primary showdown against DuWayne Gregory in the June 26 primary.

“To run for office is a full-time job with no salary,” she told McLogan. “I want to be able to use my campaign funds to pay for child care. It’s a first step to making sure we have working Americans and parents running for office.”

Gregory’s campaign called Grechen Shirley’s request a slippery slope.

“Ethics rules exist for serious reasons, and using campaign funds for personal expenses is a very slippery slope,” Gregory spokeswoman Daniele de Groot said in a statement. “There must be stark, bold lines when it comes to campaign and government funds.”

The FEC is expected to issue its opinion on the precedent-setting case within 60 days, CBS2’s McLogan reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch