Today Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Energy Committee. The main topic is Facebook privacy and user data, related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Zuckerberg will be back on Capitol Hill tomorrow, April 11, to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

When And How To Watch Zuckerberg’s Testimony

When: Tuesday, April 11 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern

How: Live Stream on CBSN

You can also follow along on CBS News’s live blog. Zuckerberg’s opening statement is available as well.