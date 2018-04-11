It’s another cool afternoon out there, but our skies will cooperate, thankfully. Expect temps to reach the low 50s, a full 5+ degrees below normal.

Some clouds will remain in the mix tonight with perhaps a passing shower here and there. Temps will fall into the mid and low 40s as we approach dawn.

A warm front will approach tomorrow and touch off a little shower activity across our northwest suburbs. But you’ll notice a change in the air mass with temps breaking out of the 50s and into the low 60s by day’s end.

The real payoff will be Friday, though, as we soar into the low 70s!

Finally, spring!