CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Assault Weapons, Bank of America, Chris Melore, gunmakers, Local TV, Money, Talkers

(CBS Local) — Bank of America says it plans to stop lending money to gunmakers who produce military-style firearms for civilians.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, one of the largest U.S. banks said it intends to do everything it can to reduce gun violence in America. “It’s our intention not to finance these military-style firearms for civilian use,” vice-chairman Anne Finucane announced. Finucane called recent mass shootings a “tragedy in the United States.”

Bank of America has reportedly been in discussions with gun manufacturers and has told them that the bank will no longer finance projects which create assault weapons. Such a weapon — an AR-15 assault rifle — was used to kill 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

“We were heartened to see Bank of America join the list of companies stepping up to keep America safe,” Avery Gardiner of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence said to Bloomberg. Bank of America officials say the reaction from their gun making clients has been mixed.

“We as an industry would welcome the opportunity to sit down with Bank of America executives and explain our industry’s perspective,” National Shooting Sports Foundation spokesman Michael Bazineta said. The firearms lobbyist group says the real issue is keeping guns out of the hands of people who should not own them; not preventing them from being made. “We should be part of the discussion,” Bazineta added.

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch