NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A coalition of community leaders and lawmakers called for half-priced MetroCards for low-income New Yorkers in the upcoming budget.

The group rallied Wednesday for the Fair Fare Program on the steps of City Hall.

 

The plan would subsidize MetroCards for 800,000 city residents living at or below the poverty line and cost the city an estimated $200 million.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the plan noble, but says the city’s budget recently took a major hit from Albany.

“It’s not going to be viable to do that with city resources,” de Blasio said. “That’s something that would have to be done with a new revenue stream.”

De Blasio again suggested a millionaires’ tax to help fund the MTA. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly rejected that idea.

