CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Jessica Layton, Local TV, Millburn

MILLBURN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The town of Millburn is famous for its deli sandwiches.

But now the town can boast about its new bookstore — the first one there in more than 25 years.

At a time when so many people are buying digital books online, this shop has high hopes of thriving.

Millburn is a charming New Jersey town lined with boutique clothing stores, restaurant and a movie theater on Main Street. But for a quarter century, the downtown area has been lacking a bookstore. That is, until Nadege Nicoll opened The Book House a month ago and began a new chapter in the story of Millburn.

“We live in such a contentious world, I wanted to have a place where people could feel that they could come come and feel that their opinion would be respected,” she told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

So Nadege created a cozy space for kids to explore and welcoming spot for adults to read and think while enjoying a fresh cup of coffee in an era of e-reading technology and online shopping.

“Did anybody say ‘You’re crazy to open a bookstore in 2018?'” Layton asked.

“Yeah, actually my builder. When he first came and I showed him the space and he said ‘What are you going to do?’ I’m like, ‘a bookstore,’ he’s like ‘You’re mad! Good luck to you!'” she replied.

The writer and mother found a way to defy digital by offering something you can’t get on a screen or shipped to your door. So far, customers have embraced the idea of bringing back brick and mortar.

“It’s nice to just see the books, touch it,” said customer Sophie Lee.

“We have a place to gather,” said author Beth Nydick. “That feeling like you belong to something.”

In fact, as some big box stores have closed stores, multiple published reports show the opening of independent book stores is back on the rise, increasing by a third since 2009.

It comes down to personal touch.

One of the core business principals at The Book House is social responsibility – wanting to give back to the community, Layton reported. For example, when you buy a greeting card, a sandwich is donated to a local organization that helps the homeless.

It’s that kind of spirit that Nadege hopes will inspire customers to pop in and pick up a book.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch