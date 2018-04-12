NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York City dentist is under arrest for allegedly sexually abusing a patient.

Dr. Michael Krochak was arrested Wednesday at his office on East 60th Street, police said.

Krochak allegedly forcibly performed a sex act on a 24-year-old male patient in his office, according to police.

Krochak has one previous arrest for sex abuse unrelated to his practice. Authorities suspect additional victims may come forward.

He’s expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.