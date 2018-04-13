(credit: CBS2)

JERSEY CITY (CBSNewYork) — A fight between New Jersey housing developers and supporters of historic preservation is heating up where Victorian homes from the 1800s are being replaced by the spread of so-called “Bayonne Box” homes.

“Where these two house stand used to be a Grand Victorian with a driveway that was purchase a year and a half ago for over $800,000,” said Paul Amatuzzo of the Pershing Field Neighborhood Association to CBS2’s Meg Baker.

Battle of old vs new in @jerseycity preserve historic homes or build new “Bayonne Box” homes… more tonight @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/ATsn6aIapl — Meg Baker (@megbakertv) April 13, 2018

“It was pushed over immediately, and now we have these two in fill houses here that completely take away from the street that we’re on if you see it in context,” he said.

Now Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has put a moratorium on demolitions until the city council can vote on a new ordinance governing tearing down old homes.

“The new ordinance basically is designed so that each (developer) that applies for a demonlition permit will go before the Historic Preservation office,” said Amatuzzo. “Then each house would get a fair assessment on its historic value, architectural style, it’s contributing aesthetics to the neighborhood, and if it ties to any historic event or family or person.”

A group of developers are fighting back with a lawsuit.

Jorge Cruz of JC Urban Investment said the moratorium on building hurts the economic development of Jersey City, affecting the entire industry.