NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP)Bill Cosby‘s chief accuser is telling jurors at his sexual assault retrial that she’s seeking justice.

Andrea Constand began testifying Friday at the courthouse in suburban Philadelphia. She’s getting a second chance to confront Cosby in court after his first trial ended with a hung jury.

The defense team calls Constand a “con artist” who framed Cosby for money. Cosby paid her $3.4 million in a 2006 civil settlement. Constand is telling jurors she has nothing to gain financially now by wanting him locked up.

The former Temple University women’s basketball executive says Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004, when he was a powerful trustee at the school. Cosby say she consented to a sexual encounter.

Constand follows five other accusers who also testified against the 80-year-old comedian.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

A spokesman for Cosby told reporters Friday that they’re confident he’ll be found not guilty.

Five other women have spent the week telling jurors that the entertainer is a serial rapist who also harmed them.

On Thursday, Janice Dickinson told jurors the star gave her a pill he claimed would ease her menstrual cramps but instead left her immobilized and unable to stop an assault she called “gross.”

Dickinson, 27 at the time, testified she felt vaginal pain and, after waking up the next morning, noticed semen between her legs. She said Cosby looked at her “like I was crazy” when she confronted him about what had happened.

