BREAKING NEWS: President Trump Announces U.S., France And Britain Have Launched Military Strike In Syria 
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Several high powered weapons were seized at a Brooklyn hotel.

A handgun, two assault rifles and 170 rounds of ammunition were found by a maid cleaning a room at the Even Hotels in Boerum Hill Thursday.

The maid told her manager, who then alerted police.

Police arrested William Brimfield in his room and charged him with criminal possession of weapons.

“They knocked on the door, he opened up, he let them in, and he knew why they were there and he was more than willing to cooperate,” said DeShawn Simpkins of the NYPD.

Brimfield, 26, told officers he is a bodyguard for rap stars Eric B & Rakim, who had a show last night in Huntington.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch