NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Several high powered weapons were seized at a Brooklyn hotel.

A handgun, two assault rifles and 170 rounds of ammunition were found by a maid cleaning a room at the Even Hotels in Boerum Hill Thursday.

The maid told her manager, who then alerted police.

Police arrested William Brimfield in his room and charged him with criminal possession of weapons.

“They knocked on the door, he opened up, he let them in, and he knew why they were there and he was more than willing to cooperate,” said DeShawn Simpkins of the NYPD.

Brimfield, 26, told officers he is a bodyguard for rap stars Eric B & Rakim, who had a show last night in Huntington.