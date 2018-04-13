CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect who they said knocked an elderly woman to the floor of her apartment in a home invasion and robbery in Chelsea.

Residents of the Chelsea high-rise say they’re now being more careful and more alert around their building after the robber of one of their neighbors.

“It’s scary because it’s rare,” one resident said.

It was around 4 p.m. Thursday when an 80-year-old woman was about to enter her 10th floor apartment at West 28th Street near 8th Avenue when police say a man came up from behind.

The suspect knocked her to the floor and took her pocketbook before running out of the building.

The suspect got away with about $170 in cash, which was in the victim’s purse.

People who live in the building say there are usually security guards patrolling the property.

“Everyone wants to live here so to walk by now and see this, I’m totally surprised,” said resident David Lutzker.

“That’s scary and it’s also not 2 in the morning, it’s in the afternoon,” another resident said.

The woman was not seriously hurt.

Police believe the suspect is a man in his 40s or 50s.

