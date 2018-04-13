CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was bound and beaten before having thousands of dollars worth of tech stolen from his home in the Bronx.

It happened around 2 p.m. Monday in the area of Morris Avenue and East 150th Street.

Police said two suspects forced their way into the 28-year-old victim’s apartment. They then punched and struck him multiple times with an asp and firearm, tied his hands with a t-shirt and bound his legs with an extension cord, police said.

The two took off with a PS4, an iPhone, an iPad, Apple Air Pads, an Apple TV unit and five book bags, according to investigators.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for multiple lacerations and contusions.

Sources say the victim and one of the suspects apparently knew each other after meeting on a dating website and apparently spoke the day before, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported. It’s unclear if that was in person or on that site.

Police say they are now looking for two persons of interest who were seen on surveillance video and are wanted for questioning in connection with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

