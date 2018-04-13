Lindsay Ell has done it all in her country music career. She’s toured with Brad Paisley, performed alongside Carrie Underwood and had an album debut at #1. Ell’s new single “Criminal” is one of the hottest songs in country music right now.

Ell recently stopped by the CBS Local Studios in New York to discuss her unique music style, touring with Brad Paisley and how she went from Canada to the top of the country music charts.

