NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The winner of the $533 million Mega Millions jackpot is expected to come forward Friday to claim the massive prize.

The winner will join lottery officials in Trenton.

The winning ticket was sold on March 30 at a Lukoil station in Riverdale, New Jersey. The store’s owner, Ameer Krass, said he believes it’s a store regular.

“Enjoy it. You can do a lot of good for yourself, for those around you,” Krass said earlier this month.

If the winner chooses the cash option, he or she will receive a little more than $324 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 303 million.