NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you hear an explosion and see what appears to be a large-scale emergency response near the Port Authority Bus Terminal early Saturday morning, don’t be alarmed.

Officials say that sometime between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey is planning on carrying out a “full scale exercise,” complete with “simulated explosion.”

It will take place in the vicinity of the Port Authority Bus terminal.

There will be an increased presence of emergency responders in the area as part of the drill.