NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 73-year-old man was violently robbed at gunpoint inside a building in Brooklyn, police say.

Police said the suspect entered the building near Wortman and Schenk Avenues in East New York shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, April 6. Once inside, he approached the victim with a gun drawn.

The elderly man fought back and was hit multiple times in the head, suffering cuts to his face and nose that required stitches at Brookdale Hospital.

Police said the suspect took the victim’s wallet and took off.

Surveillance video shows him sprinting from the scene.

The NYPD said the suspect was a black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, wearing a black jacket with a hoodie, sweatpants and sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.