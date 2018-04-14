NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Prom and graduation are right around the corner.

You’ve heard about dress giveaways, but what about the guys? The NYPD is on a mission to get young men suited up for the festivities.

“I’m getting a cut today,” Okane Graham, a Boys and Girls High School senior, told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis on Saturday. “I feel pretty great about today. I wasn’t expecting all of this – all the music, all the suits.”

He wasn’t expecting to spend the morning with police officers, either.

“It feels natural, it feels normal like I’m just getting a cut from a regular person, not a police officer or anything like that,” he said.

“You never forget where you come from. It’s always good to give back when you have the opportunity,” Officer Kevin Phillip said.

The NYPD Guardians Association’s first-ever Prom King Giveaway was open to young men from all city high schools.

“We’re from the community, we’re part of the community, and our big mission is to help bridge that gap between the New York City Police Department and members of the minority community,” Lt. Aaron Edwards said.

From the ties to the suits, organizers said majority of the items were donated by NYPD officers.

“It’s an amazing experience. I met two young men – this is the first full suit they’ve ever owned,” said Edwards.

Teens who can’t afford to buy a suit or rent a tux can now be worry-free. And it’s not just about getting suited up for senior year festivities.

“Trying to enhance their appearance so that way they can be more independent and be ready for the real world when they graduate high school,” said Phillip.

The young men walked away with hands full, all smiles, and for some, a new perspective that goes beyond the badge and beyond the prom.

“Besides the fact they make me feel safe, I’m just happy they’re helping us out like this,” Adam Attia said.