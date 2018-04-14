CBS 2 NYLong lines form at JFK Airport on March 30, 2015, after a JetBlue computer outage . (credit: @odienscott/Instagram)Long lines form at JFK Airport on March 30, 2015, after a JetBlue computer outage . (credit: @odienscott/Instagram) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest […]
WCBS 880Long lines form at JFK Airport on March 30, 2015, after a JetBlue computer outage . (credit: @odienscott/Instagram)Long lines form at JFK Airport on March 30, 2015, after a JetBlue computer outage . (credit: @odienscott/Instagram) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news […]
1010 WINSLong lines form at JFK Airport on March 30, 2015, after a JetBlue computer outage . (credit: @odienscott/Instagram)Long lines form at JFK Airport on March 30, 2015, after a JetBlue computer outage . (credit: @odienscott/Instagram) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 […]
WFANLong lines form at JFK Airport on March 30, 2015, after a JetBlue computer outage . (credit: @odienscott/Instagram)Long lines form at JFK Airport on March 30, 2015, after a JetBlue computer outage . (credit: @odienscott/Instagram) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since […]
WLNYLong lines form at JFK Airport on March 30, 2015, after a JetBlue computer outage . (credit: @odienscott/Instagram)Long lines form at JFK Airport on March 30, 2015, after a JetBlue computer outage . (credit: @odienscott/Instagram) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. […]
Filed Under:Jenna DeAngelis, Local TV, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Prom and graduation are right around the corner.

You’ve heard about dress giveaways, but what about the guys? The NYPD is on a mission to get young men suited up for the festivities.

“I’m getting a cut today,” Okane Graham, a Boys and Girls High School senior, told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis on Saturday. “I feel pretty great about today. I wasn’t expecting all of this – all the music, all the suits.”

He wasn’t expecting to spend the morning with police officers, either.

“It feels natural, it feels normal like I’m just getting a cut from a regular person, not a police officer or anything like that,” he said.

“You never forget where you come from. It’s always good to give back when you have the opportunity,” Officer Kevin Phillip said.

The NYPD Guardians Association’s first-ever Prom King Giveaway was open to young men from all city high schools.

“We’re from the community, we’re part of the community, and our big mission is to help bridge that gap between the New York City Police Department and members of the minority community,” Lt. Aaron Edwards said.

From the ties to the suits, organizers said majority of the items were donated by NYPD officers.

“It’s an amazing experience. I met two young men – this is the first full suit they’ve ever owned,” said Edwards.

Teens who can’t afford to buy a suit or rent a tux can now be worry-free. And it’s not just about getting suited up for senior year festivities.

“Trying to enhance their appearance so that way they can be more independent and be ready for the real world when they graduate high school,” said Phillip.

The young men walked away with hands full, all smiles, and for some, a new perspective that goes beyond the badge and beyond the prom.

“Besides the fact they make me feel safe, I’m just happy they’re helping us out like this,” Adam Attia said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch