NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Spring is a time of renewal, and that goes for your finances as well.

Consumer and money-saving expert Andrea Woroch stopped by to offer up some helpful hints on what you can do.

Below’s a list of five easy ways to make some cash this season, according to Andrea:

Sell Unwanted Goods.

Studies show that Americans have thousands of dollars’ worth of items sitting unused around the house, from clothing to gadgets to home goods and even gift cards! Spring is the perfect time to get organized, spring clean and sell. This year, I’ve already sold $300 in unused items online! Spend the weekend decluttering your closets, drawers, garage and attic space to figure out which items are worth selling and which ones you can donate.

Give Your Opinion.

Marketing research firms are hired by businesses and other groups to get inside the heads of consumers to gauge their attitudes about particular products and services. To do so, they need people to participate in surveys and focus groups — and will pay participants with cash, gift cards or merchandise for their time. Sites like SliceThePie, Swagbucks and FindFocusGroups.com will pay for your opinion

Go Mystery Shopping.

Retailers and restaurants use mystery shoppers to get feedback on customer experience and product quality. Earn money to listen to a salesperson try to sell you a product, test-drive a new vehicle, or try a new restaurant with a friend. Visit Mystery Shopping Providers Association for legit opportunities and avoid any companies that require upfront costs. That could be a scam!

Run Errands.

If you think lawn mowing and dog walking are jobs reserved for teenagers, think again. Sites like TaskRabbit enable people in need of help to list small tasks in exchange for payment, so you can hit the grocery store for $35 or clean someone’s house for $60. Otherwise, search for dog-walking gigs through Rover.com.

Recycle Your Stuff

In addition to diverting items out of the waste stream and keeping them out of landfills, you could also make extra money by recycling. From scrap metal to ink cartridges to construction materials, you can recycle a huge variety of items in exchange for cash. For example, Advance Auto Parts offers a $10 store gift card to customers who bring in their unwanted used car batteries (light-duty truck batteries are also accepted). A number of office supply stores, including Staples and Office Depot, accept used ink cartridges for recycling. Staples offers $2 back per cartridge.