Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning folks…and welcome back to winter! It’s a bitter morning with breezy, cold, and damp conditions – a far cry from the 70s & 80s the past two days! Rain showers will be likely at any time today, and some locations well north & west of NYC may even have to deal with freezing rain! Make sure you’re dressed for winter and prepared for winter, after enjoying summer-like warmth!

It’ll be chilly and gray with temps pretty much stationary in the upper 30s & low 40s all day, and the gusty east winds will only make it feel colder. It appears that the steadier rain will move in late tonight as a front lifts north…

…And Sunday night through late morning Monday looks like an all-out soaker! The worst part is that the timing lines up with the morning commute, and we could be talking about torrential rain and even thunderstorms! Monday will briefly warm up in the upper 50s to near 60 in spots, but then the temps will crash again later in the evening.

Tuesday will be a dry day with brightening skies…but it’ll be on the chilly side with temps only topping off around 50. Stay tuned for the latest on this wacky weather!

