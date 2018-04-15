CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:James Comey, Local TV, President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — In his first media interview since being fired in May 2017, former FBI director James Comey said he believes President Trump is “morally unfit” to be president.

“I think he’s morally unfit to be president,” Comey said in the interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s 20/20.

Comey also described his conversation with Mr. Trump regarding the allegations in the unverified dossier authored by former British spy Christopher Steele.

“I mean, I don’t know whether it was weird for President-elect Trump, but I– it was almost an out-of-body experience for me,” Comey said of his meeting with then-president-elect Trump. “I was floating above myself, looking down, saying, ‘You’re sitting here, briefing the incoming president of the United States about prostitutes in Moscow.'”

Comey’s interview comes ahead of the publication of his book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.”

Mr. Trump fired him as head of the FBI on May 9, 2017. The firing ultimately led to the appointment of Robert Mueller to direct a special counsel inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and potential collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

In the upcoming book, which will be published Tuesday, Comey characterizes Mr. Trump’s leadership as “ego driven and about personal loyalty.” He criticizes Mr. Trump as “unethical, and untethered to truth” and compares him to a mob boss. CBS News has seen an early copy of the book.

Comey also revealed his assumption that Hillary Clinton was going to win the election. This assumption, Comey says, influenced his decision to send a letter to Congress in October, just before the election, in which he revealed that new emails had surfaced that “appear to be pertinent” to the FBI’s closed investigation of Clinton’s use of a private email server.

This disclosure is seen as a factor in Clinton’s loss.

“It must have been,” Comey told Stephanopoulos. “I don’t remember consciously thinking about that, but it must have been. Because I was operating in a world where Hillary Clinton was going to beat Donald Trump. And so I’m sure that it was a factor. Like I said, I don’t remember spelling it out, but it had to have been, that she’s going to be elected president and if I hide this from the American people, she’ll be illegitimate the moment she’s elected, the moment this comes out.”

Despite this, Comey told Stephanopoulos that he does not regret sending the letter.

Just ahead of Comey’s interview, Mr. Trump fired off a series of tweets Sunday morning labeling Comey a “slimeball” and “WORST FBI Director in history, by far,” while the president also said he “hardly even knew this guy.” The rant was five tweets and spanned slightly longer than an hour:

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch