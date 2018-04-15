CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CNN) — A farm in Indiana is recalling more than 200 million eggs sold in nine states over salmonella fears.

Rose Acre Farms voluntarily recalled more than 206 million eggs due to potential contamination with Salmonella Braenderup, the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

At least 22 illnesses have been reported so far, the FDA said Friday.

The eggs were sold through retail stores and restaurants. They reached consumers in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Consumers with these eggs shouldn’t eat them,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb tweeted. “Throw them away or return them to place of purchase for credit or refund.”

Brands affected include Country Daybreak, Coburn Farms, Crystal Farms, Sunshine Farms and Glenview, with some eggs sold at Food Lion stores.

Salmonella causes serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. It is generally contracted from contaminated poultry, meat, eggs and water, and affects the intestinal tract.

Chickens can pass the bacteria to eggs because the eggs leave hens through the same passageway as feces.

Alternatively, bacteria in the hen’s ovary or oviduct can get to the egg before the shell forms around it, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Symptoms include fever, nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

In 2010, a salmonella outbreak sickened hundreds and led to the recall of half a billion eggs.

CBS News medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton gave some basic tips to minimize risk of salmonella from eggs:

* Avoid consuming raw or undercooked eggs.
* Don’t cook with eggs sitting out for more than two hours.
* Always wash your hands after handling egg products.
* If in doubt, throw it out. If you don’t know where your carton came from, get rid of it.

