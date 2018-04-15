NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 51-year-old man died Saturday following an incident at a Stop and Shop in Brooklyn in what witnesses describe as an attempt to hold an accused shoplifter.

Witnesses told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner the man came into the store on Flatbush Avenue around 7:30 a.m. and was suspected of shoplifting. Customers said one minute, store employees were sitting on him; the next, first responders were rushing in to administer CPR.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the man lying on the floor unconscious and unresponsive.

On Sunday, Stop and Shop issued a statement on the incident:

“We are saddened by the death that occurred at our Flatbush Avenue store on Saturday morning. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family. We continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials to ensure that the facts pertaining to this incident are fully and accurately determined.”

Witnesses described the scene to Rozner.

“He was just saying, ‘let me go, let me go, let me go,’” said one woman. “But then when he was on the ground, he said that he couldn’t breathe and he had a heart problem.”

“I saw this guy laying on the floor, and there was a man over him – sitting over him,” said another witness.

Another customer told Rozner a female bystander stepped in and offered to pay.

“She asked, ‘What’s going on? What happened? He stole something?’ He’s like, ‘I didn’t do nothing.’ And she pulled out her money to pay for whatever they said he stole, but they wouldn’t take her money. So they wrestled him and he didn’t want – he wasn’t trying to be held, he was trying to get out,” said Jacene McDonald.

The FDNY said the man went into cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Kings County hospital where he died just before 8 a.m.