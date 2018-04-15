CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Get ready for another blockbuster-filled season full of superheroes, spaceships, cunning cons and one welcome revisit with everyone’s favorite neighbor.

Christian Blauvelt, deputy culture editor for BBC.com, shared a preview of 2018’s biggest summer movies with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

“Avengers: Infinity War” (April 27): The “most anticipated blockbuster of the summer,” this third “Avengers” film is essentially a sequel to every Marvel Cinematic Universe film that came before it. Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Spider-Man, Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy and especially the global favorite Black Panther are among the characters audiences will see do battle with a big bad guy comes to destroy half the universe. Anticipation for this one was so strong, Blauvelt notes the studio moved its release date up a week.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” (May 25): What was Han Solo’s life like before we meet him in the Mos Eisley cantina seen in the first Star Wars film 41 years ago? How does the human-wookiee bromance between Solo and Chewbacca begin, and how to they meet scoundrel Lando Calrissian? “I’m so excited for this one,” said Blauvelt.

“Ocean’s 8” (June 8): A spin-off from the “Ocean’s” franchise, here Sandra Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, sister to George Clooney’s character, leading an all-woman crew of thieves out to steal a wealthy socialite’s $150 million jewelry during the Met Gala.

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor” (June 8):: “I challenge anyone to watch this trailer for the documentary about Mister Rogers coming out June 8 and not shed a few tears,” says Blauvelt. “This is an oasis of calm and peace in a world that feels so chaotic.” The film follows Fred Rogers inception of the show, how he created his characters for children and his humble rise to fame.

“The Incredibles 2” (June 15): A sequel to Pixar’s 2004 animated first about out-of-fashion superheroes, this time a public relations expert tries to bring the costumed crowd back into the public spotlight. While Holly Hunter’s Elastigirl bounds back into crime-fighting fame, Craig T. Nelson’s Mr. Incredible settles in to his new role as a stay-at-home dad.

