BOSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Thousands of runners will race across Bean Town Monday for the Boston Marathon.

It’s cold, wet and windy for the 122nd running of the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual marathon. 

Defending champions Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat, both Kenyan, lead a field of more than 30,000 runners on the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Copley Square.

Bruce Rogers, a 46-year-old runner from Rochester, New York, says he’s nervous but excited for “one heck of an adventure.”

Runners are gathering underneath large tents set up outside of the town’s high school. Many are wearing ponchos, extra layers of clothing and grocery bags wrapped around their sneakers to keep warm and dry before the race.

The city held a moment of silence Sunday to mark five years since the deadly Boston Marathon bombing. Three spectators were killed.

A police officer was also shot and killed during a confrontation with one of the suspects.

