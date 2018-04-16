CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Dr. Max Gomez, Local TV, Opioid Crisis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some good may be coming out of the tragic and troubling increase of opioid deaths in the United States.

Organ donations are up significantly and helping to save lives.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported, there are well over 50,000 deaths a year from opioid overdoses. At the same time, there are more than 120,000 patients on the waiting list for an organ and 20 people die every day from waiting.

In this case, one tragedy may help prevent another.

Hatem Tolba cherishes every single day with his family. Three years ago, the healthy father celebrated his wedding anniversary. Two days later, he was in a medically-induced coma.

“I do remember to some degree that this could be the end of my life,” Tolba said.

A severe E. coli infection left him in organ failure. It took weeks for doctors to stabilize him, but he desperately needed a liver transplant.

“What they came to us with, is ‘your situation is so difficult right now that we want you to consider a high-risk donor’,” Tolba said.

That donor turned out to be a 21-year-old man who died of a heroin overdose. New research in the Annals of Internal Medicine finds organ donations from overdose victims have increased 24-fold.

“It’s a lifesaving legacy out of a pretty horrific public health scenario,” Alexandra Glazier, President and CEO at New England Donor Services, said.

The liver Hatem received was infected with hepatitis C, which was cured in just weeks thanks to new drugs. Those treatments have paved the way for using more organs that wouldn’t have been considered.

“That’s really a total game changer in terms of opening up the potential for donation in these cases,” Glazier said.

Hatem hopes to someday meet the family of the person who died and saved his life.

“My purpose is to take this young man’s legacy forward,” he said. “To be the best husband and father that I can be.”

It’s all thanks to a gift from a stranger who’s giving him a second chance.

The research also shows the organs from overdose deaths are not any worse than organs from people who died in other ways, and in some ways were actually better. Potential donors still are thoroughly screened since there are no other diseases that could become lethal in an immuno-suppressed organ recipient.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch