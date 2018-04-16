NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Monday morning’s storm brought numerous reports of flooding and damage across our area.

A flash flood warning was in effect in New York City until 2:15 p.m. Click here to check the forecast and weather alerts.

Video posted on social media showed the subway stairs at the 145th Street and Broadway subway station turned into a waterfall. It happened at around 9:20 a.m.

The 66th Street Central Park Transverse experienced significant flooding, forcing it to close. Click here to check current traffic conditions.

It was slow going on the West Side Highway: Flooding made traffic a mess at the southbound 96th Street exit.

In the Bronx, the facade of a house that was under construction collapsed on Kennellworth Place due to high winds. There were no injuries in that incident.

29th and 12th NYC ….. street corners around here are flooded @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/v3Qf02Z4mX — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) April 16, 2018

In Mount Vernon, a tree fell on a house on Nuber Aveue, trapping a 14-year-old boy in his bedroom. His father told CBS2 he woke up to crashing and glass flying everywhere and then heard his son calling for help.

“My son was on the third floor, and he was just screaming ‘Daddy, daddy, I can’t get out, I can’t get out.’ He was trapped. The tree fell inside his room,” he said.

The teen was rescued by firefighters and wasn’t injured, but the house suffered massive damage.

In Bogota, New Jersey, the Bogota Police Department posted video to their Facebook page of four foot flooding at the intersection of River Road and Elm Avenue. They urged drivers to use caution and avoid closed roadways.

Route 1 south was closed in South Brunswick due to flooding, South Brunswick Police said.

NOW – Major Flooding on Route 1 has closed the highway south bound at Rt 522. If water continues to rise, north bound may be closed soon. @JimCantore pic.twitter.com/BwjEvmhdtx — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) April 16, 2018

Multiple streets were flooded, trapping cars in Hackensack.

Update additional area still flooded avoid Hudson Street Railroad Avenue Lodi Street multiple car stuck please do not drive in the water pic.twitter.com/INtjK7r7ae — HackensackFDNJ (@HackensackFDNJ) April 16, 2018

In Union, a vehicle got stuck in high water on Westfield Road.

Flooding in Newark at Frelinghuysen Avenue and Virginia Street trapped several vehicles. Firefighters helped rescue the occupants.

HFD is on the scene at Hoboken Cove, where 2 boats are damaged and pushed up against the rocks. There is no life hazard. We will continue to work with @USCG_Tri_State to mitigate the damage. pic.twitter.com/lwMuqbIWvg — Hoboken Fire Dept (@HobokenFire) April 16, 2018

Two boats were damaged in Hoboken Cove as whipping winds and flooding waters caused trouble.