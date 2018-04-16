CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:flooding, Local TV, Storm Damage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Monday morning’s storm brought numerous reports of flooding and damage across our area.

A flash flood warning was in effect in New York City until 2:15 p.m. Click here to check the forecast and weather alerts.

Video posted on social media showed the subway stairs at the 145th Street and Broadway subway station turned into a waterfall. It happened at around 9:20 a.m.

screengrab 00003 Spring Storm Causes Flooding Across Tri State; Downed Trees Cause Damage

Flooding at the 66th Street Central Park Transverse on Apr. 16, 2018. (credit: Jason D’Amelio)

The 66th Street Central Park Transverse experienced significant flooding, forcing it to close. Click here to check current traffic conditions.

It was slow going on the West Side Highway: Flooding made traffic a mess at the southbound 96th Street exit.

In the Bronx, the facade of a house that was under construction collapsed on Kennellworth Place due to high winds. There were no injuries in that incident.

In Mount Vernon, a tree fell on a house on Nuber Aveue, trapping a 14-year-old boy in his bedroom. His father told CBS2 he woke up to crashing and glass flying everywhere and then heard his son calling for help.

treedown Spring Storm Causes Flooding Across Tri State; Downed Trees Cause Damage

A tree fell on a house in Mount Vernon, briefly trapping a 14-year-old boy in his home. (credit: CBS2)

“My son was on the third floor, and he was just screaming ‘Daddy, daddy, I can’t get out, I can’t get out.’ He was trapped. The tree fell inside his room,” he said.

The teen was rescued by firefighters and wasn’t injured, but the house suffered massive damage.

In Bogota, New Jersey, the Bogota Police Department posted video to their Facebook page of four foot flooding at the intersection of River Road and Elm Avenue. They urged drivers to use caution and avoid closed roadways.

Route 1 south was closed in South Brunswick due to flooding, South Brunswick Police said.

Multiple streets were flooded, trapping cars in Hackensack.

In Union, a vehicle got stuck in high water on Westfield Road.

Flooding in Newark at Frelinghuysen Avenue and Virginia Street trapped several vehicles. Firefighters helped rescue the occupants.

Two boats were damaged in Hoboken Cove as whipping winds and flooding waters caused trouble.

 

